CP Kelco Expands Distribution Agreement with IMCD into Mexico Market

ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2021 /CNW/ -- CP Kelco , a global leader of nature-based ingredient solutions, today announced expansion of its distribution agreement with IMCD to serve the growing market in Mexico. Effective in September 2021, IMCD will be the company's strategic distributor in Mexico across all market segments of food, plus consumer and industrial (C&I) applications, for CP Kelco's unique portfolio of hydrocolloid and fiber solutions, including GENU® Pectin, KELCOGEL® Gellan Gum, GENU® Carrageenan, KELTROL® Xanthan Gum, CELLULON™ Fermentation-Derived Cellulose and the newest addition, NUTRAVA™ Citrus Fiber.

"We are pleased to extend our strategic distribution alliance with the seasoned sales, technical and customer service teams of IMCD in North America and Brazil to the Mexican market," said James Schkade, Senior Vice President, Global Commercial at CP Kelco. "As the food, beverage and personal care industries increasingly seek nature-based, clean label-friendly ingredients for their new product formulations, we anticipate strong growth across a wide variety of applications. We look forward to collaborating with IMCD Mexico and the intimate local knowledge they bring to serve up success for our customers and expand our market coverage."

"We talk about creating a world of opportunity for our customers and partnering with a demonstrated innovation leader such as CP Kelco does exactly that," said Miguel Ruiseñor, Managing Director, IMCD Mexico. "Our expanded relationship further strengthens IMCD Mexico's efforts to offer world-class products and tailored solutions. IMCD's technical sales experts are ready to explore new collaborations with our continually growing customer base within Mexico."

The high-quality, functional ingredients in CP Kelco's nature-based portfolio provide stabilization, texture, suspension and viscosity for a variety of food, beverage, personal care and other consumer and industrial applications.

About CP Kelco: Unlocking Nature-Powered Success®

CP Kelco is a nature-based ingredient solutions company with approximately 90 years of experience working with food, beverage and consumer and industrial product manufacturers worldwide. We apply ingredient innovation and problem solving to develop customized solutions that leverage our regional insights, meet manufacturers' goals and address consumer needs and preferences.

Unique Portfolio. Produces extensive range of high-quality, plant-based and fermentation-derived ingredients to formulate tailored solutions.

Produces extensive range of high-quality, plant-based and fermentation-derived ingredients to formulate tailored solutions. Technical Excellence . Offers strong collaboration with a global team of scientists and applications experts, leveraging our regional state-of-the art R&D facilities.

. Offers strong collaboration with a global team of scientists and applications experts, leveraging our regional state-of-the art R&D facilities. Sustainability. Committed to providing responsibly sourced and produced ingredients.

Committed to providing responsibly sourced and produced ingredients. Market Insights. Understands market and consumer trends to help customers create relevant and innovative products.

Our key product lines include gellan gum, pectin, xanthan gum, carrageenan, diutan gum, refined locust bean gum, microparticulated whey protein concentrate, fermentation-derived cellulose and our latest innovation, NUTRAVA™ Citrus Fiber. Learn more at www.cpkelco.com.

About IMCD Group

IMCD Group is a global market-leader in the sales, marketing, and distribution of speciality chemicals and ingredients. Its result-driven professionals provide market-focused solutions to suppliers and customers across EMEA, Americas and Asia-Pacific, offering comprehensive product portfolios ranging from home, industrial and institutional care, beauty and personal care, food and nutrition and pharmaceuticals to lubricants and energy, coatings and construction, advanced materials, and synthesis.

IMCD Group realised revenues of EUR 2,775 million in 2020 with nearly 3,300 employees in over 50 countries. IMCD's dedicated team of technical and commercial experts work in close partnership to tailor best-in-class solutions and provide value through expertise for around 50,000 customers and a diverse range of world class suppliers. IMCD shares are traded at Euronext, Amsterdam (IMCD).

For further information, please visit www.imcdgroup.com.

