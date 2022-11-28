CP Kelco and Chr. Hansen join forces to develop breakthrough, ambient, plant-based "vegurts"

Experience it firsthand at Food Ingredients Europe, stand 4C180, in Paris, December 6-8

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and ATLANTA, Nov. 28, 2022 /CNW/ -- Ingredient powerhouses CP Kelco and Chr. Hansen are proud to offer customers a collaboration combining their world-leading expertise and solutions to take consumer-friendly, shelf-stable, plant-based yogurt alternatives ("vegurts") to the next level.

Consumer demand for healthy and more sustainable food choices has driven an explosion in launches of plant-based alternatives to traditional dairy products. Within these categories, manufacturers and retailers have recognized the advantages of shelf-stable products, which can reduce food waste and increase geographical reach. For consumers, ambient-stable products offer convenience. However, to embrace regular consumption consumers are not ready to compromise on taste, nutrition, and the "naturalness" of shelf-stable, plant-based products.

Industrially validated prototypes for oat, soy, pea, coconut and almond

CP Kelco and Chr. Hansen have closely collaborated to demonstrate that production of nutritious and great-tasting, ambient, plant-based yogurt alternatives are possible for a variety of different plant bases. The result of this collaboration includes industrially validated prototypes of drinkable and spoonable vegurts with either oat, soy, pea, coconut or almond bases.

"The technological challenge to produce both spoonable and drinkable ambient vegurts with great nutrition, taste and texture is significant," said Christian Gilleladen, Principal Application Scientist at Chr. Hansen. "Selecting the right culture to provide fermentation performance, texture and flavor for each recipe, and having these complement the stabilization and flavor systems is critical to making great products."

Gilleladen continued, "By working together, we have been able to unlock the synergies between ingredients and process to produce a variety of desired thicknesses and mouthfeel."

"This collaboration represents a new way of helping our respective customers accelerate their product development and access technical application support globally," said Anne Sinha, Marketing Director at CP Kelco, on behalf of the two companies. "With access to teams who know each other and work together well, and who are closely connected to other global ingredient producers, customers can benefit from an integrated team of world-leading experts with insights across their entire development chain."

Prototype recipes can be customized

To date, a range of vegurt prototypes are available to food producers for tasting, and they have received positive feedback from select customers. The prototype recipes can be tweaked to meet specific requirements for sugar, protein, fat, texture and flavor, thanks to the comprehensive expertise in fermentation, stabilization, flavor, processing and packaging offered by the collaboration.

"Formulating plant-based vegurts is not straightforward, and we want to help our customers to be best in class by offering our joint technical expertise," said Tora Jorn, Sales Technical Service Manager at CP Kelco. "Together, we look forward to this opportunity of sharing our support and helping with the development of the flavors, textures and nutritional profiles our customers are targeting when they embark on the plant-based, shelf-stable vegurts journey."

The vegurts will be available for tasting at CP Kelco stand 4.C180 at Food Ingredients Europe (FIE) in Paris, December 6-8.

About CP Kelco: Unlocking Nature-Powered Success®

CP Kelco is a nature-based ingredient solutions company with approximately 90 years of experience working with food, beverage, consumer and industrial products manufacturers worldwide. We apply ingredient innovation and problem-solving to develop customized solutions that leverage our regional insights and meet manufacturers' goals to address consumer needs and preferences.

Unique Portfolio. Produces extensive range of high-quality, plant-based and fermentation-derived ingredients to formulate tailored solutions.





Produces extensive range of high-quality, plant-based and fermentation-derived ingredients to formulate tailored solutions. Technical Excellence . Offers strong collaboration with a global team of scientists and applications experts, leveraging our regional state-of-the art R&D facilities.





. Offers strong collaboration with a global team of scientists and applications experts, leveraging our regional state-of-the art R&D facilities. Sustainability. Committed to providing responsibly sourced and produced ingredients.





Committed to providing responsibly sourced and produced ingredients. Market Insights. Understands market and consumer trends to help customers create relevant and innovative products.

Key product lines include gellan gum, pectin, xanthan gum, carrageenan, diutan gum, refined locust bean gum, microparticulated whey protein concentrate, fermentation-derived cellulose and our latest innovation, NUTRAVA® Citrus Fiber. Learn more at www.cpkelco.com.

About Chr. Hansen:

Chr. Hansen is a global, differentiated bioscience company that develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical and agricultural industries. At Chr. Hansen we are uniquely positioned to drive positive change through microbial solutions. We have worked for over 145 years to enable sustainable agriculture, better food and healthier living for more people around the world. Our microbial and fermentation technology platforms, including our broad and relevant collection of around 40,000 microbial strains, have game-changing potential. Matching customer needs and global trends we continue to unlock the power of good bacteria to respond to global challenges such as food waste, global health and the overuse of antibiotics and pesticides. As one of the world's most sustainable companies, we touch the lives of more than 1 billion people every day. Driven by our legacy of innovation and curiosity to pioneer science, our purpose – To grow a better world. Naturally. – is at the heart of everything we do. Learn more at www.chr-hansen.com.

SOURCE CP Kelco

For further information: CP KELCO, Michele Cacdac-Jones, Director, Brand & Marketing Communications, Mobile: +1 770 743 0564, [email protected]; CHR. HANSEN, Helle Rexen, Media Relations Officer, Corporate Communications, Mobile: +45 20 74 28 40, [email protected]