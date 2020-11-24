CP executives to address virtual conferences in December

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Canadian Pacific's (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Keith Creel, will address the Credit Suisse 8th Annual Industrials Conference on Dec. 2, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Nadeem Velani, will address the BMO 2020 Growth & ESG Conference on Dec. 8, 2020, at 10 a.m. ET.

CP will provide access to live audio webcasts for both engagements at investor.cpr.ca. Replays will also be available following the conclusion of each event.

About Canadian Pacific

Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP. CP-IR

SOURCE Canadian Pacific

For further information: Media: Salem Woodrow, 204-934-4255, [email protected], [email protected]; Investment Community, Maeghan Albiston, 403-319-3591, [email protected]

