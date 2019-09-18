CP awards 2018-2019 Elevator of the Year to G3 Pasqua

"CP is proud to recognize G3 Pasqua with Elevator of the Year for the 2018-2019 crop year," said Joan Hardy, CP Vice-President Sales and Marketing Grain and Fertilizers. "Their participation in CP's Dedicated Train Program, 8,500-foot model capable track, and consistent and safe loading won them this year's award. I congratulate G3 and the staff at the Pasqua elevator for their hard work and dedication to safety."

G3 Pasqua, located east of Moose Jaw, Sask., is a valued stakeholder and an integral network component to CP. CP launched its first 8,500-foot High Efficiency Product (HEP) train, comprised of new, highly efficient hoppers cars, at the Pasqua facility in December 2018.

"G3 is setting new standards for fast, safe movement of grain across our network," said Don Chapman, G3 CEO. "We're very proud of our team at G3 Pasqua for their achievement, and grateful to CP for recognizing it with this award."

CP presented the inaugural Elevator of the Year award in April 2019 to Southwest Terminal near Gull Lake, Sask., for the 2018 calendar year. CP has since modified the award presentation to align with the crop year, which runs from Aug. 1 – July 31. Grain elevators interested in vying for this award should contact their CP account manager for information on the eligibility criteria.

About Canadian Pacific

Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP. CP-IR

SOURCE Canadian Pacific

For further information: Media: Mallory McCredie, 403-319-7178, Mallory_McCredie@cpr.ca, Alert_MediaRelations@cpr.ca

Related Links

www.cpr.ca

