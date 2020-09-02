COVID-19 Tests the Resiliency of Local Non-profits

Since the middle of March, the Calgary and Southern Alberta Chapter of Cystic Fibrosis Canada has seen five fundraising events cancelled. While some of these events held virtual auctions and raffles, the funds raised are well shy of their usual success. The Chapter is excited and looking forward to September 28, 2020, when the 31st Annual 65 Roses Ladies Golf Classic will be hosted by Earl Grey Golf Club.

Tournament co-chair, Debbie Carver reports, "Innovative accommodations and consideration to the structure of the event and on-course activities have been made to ensure the health and safety of participants and volunteers and that Alberta Health Services (AHS) and Earl Grey Golf Club protocols are strictly followed."

This year, the all-female event features scheduled tee times, individual golf carts, boxed lunches, video recorded guest speakers and an online auction to limit contact and compliment social distancing practices.

"We feel people are ready for some face to face social interaction. We have ensured a safe and respectful environment where everyone can have fun and give back to their community," said Carver.

During the tournament's 30 years of operation, this event has raised over $1.18 million to support the 4,200 Canadians currently living with this fatal genetic disease. The event offers a day of team-building, networking and brand exposure and is currently open for registration and is actively looking for sponsors and donations of prizes/auction items. To register to golf click here

For more information on the 65 Roses Ladies Golf Classic, contact Debbie Carver at 403-230-7893.

Cystic Fibrosis Canada

Cystic fibrosis (CF) is the most common fatal genetic disease affecting Canadian children and young adults. At present, there is no cure.

CF causes various effects on the body, but mainly affects the digestive system and lungs. The degree of cystic fibrosis severity differs from person to person, however, the persistence and ongoing infection in the lungs, with destruction of lungs and loss of lung function, will eventually lead to death in the majority of people with CF.

Cystic Fibrosis Canada is one of the world's top three charitable organizations committed to finding a cure for cystic fibrosis and is an internationally-recognized leader in funding CF research, innovation, and clinical care. We invest more funding in life-saving CF research and care than any other non-governmental agency in Canada. Since 1960, Cystic Fibrosis Canada has invested more than $300 million in leading research, care and advocacy, resulting in one of the world's highest survival rates for Canadians living with cystic fibrosis. The median age of survival is 51 years, however 50% of those that die from cystic fibrosis are under 35. There is no cure. #ENDCF

