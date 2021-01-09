COVID-19 related death of an inmate

PRINCE ALBERT, SK, Jan. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - On January 8, 2021, an inmate from Saskatchewan Penitentiary died at outside hospital as an apparent result of complications related to COVID-19.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death. The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) extends its condolences to the family.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, CSC has notified the coroner who will review the circumstances of the death.

CSC has dedicated health services and medical professionals in all of its institutions. We also work closely and collaboratively with local public heath partners and hospitals to provide complete and quality medical care to those who need it and to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

This is the fourth inmate who has died with a COVID-19 diagnosis among federally-sentenced inmates since the beginning of the global pandemic. CSC provides regular updates on COVID-19 tests and cases among federal offenders in institutions. The next update will be on Monday, January 11, 2021.

The Privacy Act allows CSC to release certain information at the time of a death in custody. To provide transparency during this pandemic, CSC is disclosing the deaths linked to COVID-19 while respecting privacy and the protection of personal information by not disclosing the name of the inmate or their personal medical details.

Quick Facts

CSC has dedicated health services in our institutions including nurses, physicians, and other health professionals, as well as the equipment needed to monitor and treat inmates and the necessary personal protective equipment.

CSC works closely with public health to trace, test, and treat inmates. Protocols are in place to transfer inmates to local hospitals to provide care in cases where the needs exceed the institution's capacity.

CSC protocol involves medically isolating inmates who show symptoms or test positive for COVID-19 to prevent the spread of infection. We have modified routines, and put in place measures such as physical distancing, hygiene practices, cleaning and disinfecting protocols, and education. All CSC workers and inmates are also provided with masks to prevent spread.

CSC has begun the vaccination of older, medically vulnerable federal inmates against COVID-19 as part of the first phase of the vaccine rollout, as recommended by the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI).

Associated links

CSC Website

Inmate COVID-19 Testing at Federal Correctional Institutions

CSC COVID-19 Preparedness and Plans

Saskatchewan Penitentiary

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

For further information: Lee Anne Skene, Deputy Warden, Saskatchewan Penitentiary, 306-940-4104