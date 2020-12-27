QUÉBEC CITY, Dec. 27, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19 in Québec show 6,783 new cases since December 24, of which 2,291 were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of people infected to 192,655 and 164,163 have now recovered. The data also report 110 new deaths since the last update, of which 12 have occurred in the last 24 hours, for a total of 8,023. The number of hospitalizations increased by 33 compared to the last data provided, for a cumulative total of 1,085. Among these, the number of people in intensive care increased by 3, for a total of 149. The samples conducted on December 25 amount to 21,250 for a total of 4,777,096. Finally, 6,145 doses of vaccine were administered since December 24, of which 3,126 were administered yesterday, for a total of 17,316.

It should be noted that the press release reporting the data was paused on December 25 and 26. It will be paused as well as on January 1 and 2. Similar to today, an abridged version of this press release will be issued on January 3 with the available data.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date Confirmed

cases Deaths2 Hospitalizations Hospitalizations in

intensive care Tests

performed Doses of

vaccine December 20 2,108 29 1,048 (+38) 146 26,130 115 December 21 2,183 32 1,055 (+7) 137 (-9) 36,498 502 December 22 2,247 45 1,067 (+12) 142 (+5) 40,358 1,891 December 23 2,349 35 1,052 (-15) 146 (+4) 34,916 3,942 December 24 4,492 25 NA 32,068 21,250 3,019 December 25 25

December 26 2,291 12 1,085 149 NA 3,126

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

A reminder concerning public health instructions :

To limit to the utmost the virus' spread, it is important to:

frequently wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, especially when you come in from outside;

use alcohol-based disinfectant on your hands if soap and water are unavailable;

respect the measures regarding private gatherings and activities in a public setting according to the alert level in effect in your region;

limit your travel as much as possible.

For people aged 10 and over, wearing a face covering is now mandatory in most enclosed and partially enclosed public places and on public transit.

Should symptoms appear:

self-isolate;

cough into your elbow;

immediately discard tissues after use and wash your hands;

consult one of the self-care guides or call 1 877 644-4545 to find out about procedures to be followed.

