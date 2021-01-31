QUÉBEC CITY, Jan. 31, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19 in Québec show 1,223 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 262,583, of which 238,648 have now recovered. The data also report 31 new deaths, for a total of 9,794. Among these 31 deaths, 3 have occurred in the last 24 hours, 25 have occurred between January 24 and January 29 and 3 have occurred before January 24. The number of hospitalizations decreased by 27 compared to the previous day, for a cumulative total of 1,136. Among these, the number of people in intensive care decreased by 10, for a total of 191. The samples conducted on January 29 amount to 35,372 for a total of 5,864,144. Finally, 84 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday, for a total of 238,227. To date, 238,100 doses have been received.*

*The total of administered doses is slightly higher than the total of received doses because it takes into account the fact that for some vials we were able to extract a 6th dose rather than 5.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date Confirmed

cases Deaths2 Hospitalizations Hospitalizations

in intensive care Tests

performed Administered

doses of vaccine January 24 1,203 54 1,321 (-6) 217 (-2) 19,281 1,960 January 25 1,166 25 1,324 (+3) 217 28,061 5,927 January 26 1,328 42 1,290 (-34) 221 (+4) 36,733 4,340 January 27 1,368 42 1,264 (-26) 212 (-9) 38,410 3,767 January 28 1,295 31 1,217 (-47) 209 (-3) 32,179 3,071 January 29 1,367 30 1,163 (-54) 201 (-8) 35,372 2,086 January 30 1,223 3 1,136 (-27) 191 (-10) NA 84

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

A reminder concerning public health instructions :

To limit to the utmost the virus' spread, it is important to:

frequently wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, especially when you come in from outside;

use alcohol-based disinfectant on your hands if soap and water are unavailable;

wear a face covering in most enclosed and partially enclosed public places and on public transit;

respect the regulations in effect in your region.

Should symptoms appear:

self-isolate;

cough into your elbow;

immediately discard tissues after use and wash your hands;

consult one of the self-care guides or call 1 877 644-4545 to find out about procedures to be followed.

Related links :

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

For further information: Media Relations, Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, 418 266-8914, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.msss.gouv.qc.ca

