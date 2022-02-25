QUÉBEC CITY, Feb. 25, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

1,542 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 918,821*;

24 new deaths, for a total of 13,955 deaths;

1,532 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 72 compared to the previous day;

84 new entries,



156 new discharges;

105 people in intensive care, for an increase of 9 compared to the previous day;

20 new entries,



11 new discharges;

19,405 samples conducted on February 23 ;

; 95,132 self-declared rapid tests so far, including 74,135 positive: 381 declared for yesterday, including 287 positive.

*Note that the number of cases listed is not representative of the situation since access to screening centres is restricted to priority clienteles.

Vaccination

15,223 doses administered are added, that is 14,825 doses in the last 24 hours and 398 doses before February 24 , for a total of 18,382,262 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 304,201 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 18,686,463 doses received by Quebecers.

To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that certain data, especially the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, given that a catch-up is necessary due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

