QUÉBEC CITY, May 5, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

915 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 354,390;

334,531 people have recovered;

5 new deaths, for a total of 10,964:

1 death in the last 24 hours,



2 deaths between April 28 and May 3 ,

,

2 deaths before April 28 ,

, 588 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 6;

152 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 3;

39,961 samples conducted on May 3 .

Vaccination

57,033 doses administered are added, that is 55,723 doses in the last 24 hours and 1,310 doses before May 4 , for a total of 3,365,575;

, for a total of 3,365,575; 3,893,539 doses received in total;

The 50 310 doses of Pfizer still expected this week were received yesterday in the regions, which completes the order of 444,600 doses of Pfizer for this week;



140 doses of AstraZeneca were also received yesterday.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date Confirmed

cases Deaths2 Hospitalizations Hospitalizations

in intensive

care Tests

performed Administered

doses of

vaccine3 April 28 1,042 11 623 (-20) 165 (+4) 43,675 70,136 April 29 1,041 9 592 (-31) 164 (-1) 39,285 64,159 April 30 1,101 7 578 (-14) 159 (-5) 34,405 63,492 May 1 1,006 7 574 (-4) 157 (-2) 25,267 50,226 May 2 798 6 588 (+14) 151 (-6) 25,133 38,377 May 3 797 4 594 (+6) 155 (+4) 39,961 51,002 May 4 915 1 588 (-6) 152 (-3) NA 55,723

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

