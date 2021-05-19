QUÉBEC CITY, May 19, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

584 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 364,980;

347,387 people have recovered;

8 new deaths, for a total of 11,058:

1 death in the last 24 hours,



7 deaths between May 12 and May 17 ,

, 466 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 18;

113 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 5;

35,862 samples conducted on May 17 .

Vaccination

74,310 doses administered are added, that is 71,485 doses in the last 24 hours and 2,825 doses before May 18 , for a total of 4,543,365;

, for a total of 4,543,365; 5,036,719 doses received in total;

This week, 1,299,340 doses are expected:

43,290 doses of Pfizer were received yesterday in the regions. There are therefore 458,640 doses of Pfizer to be received out of the 917,280 doses expected this week,



233 960 doses of Moderna,



148 100 doses of AstraZeneca.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date Confirmed cases Deaths2 Hospitalizations Hospitalizations in intensive care Tests performed Administered doses of vaccine3 May 12 781 6 520 (-10) 121 (-5) 36,776 96,072 May 13 838 5 530 (+10) 123 (+2) 31,644 113,405 May 14 760 4 509 (-21) 120 (-3) 31,315 101,630 May 15 716 7 508 (-1) 119 (-1) 21,925 91,696 May 16 551 8 501 (-7) 116 (-3) 22,915 73,323 May 17 549 9 484 (-17) 118 (+2) 35,862 70,781 May 18 584 1 466 (-18) 113 (-5) NA 71,485

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

