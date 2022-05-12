COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, May 12, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

767 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 1,055,277*;

25 new deaths, for a total of 15,226 deaths;

6,412 health care workers absent for COVID-related reasons (preventive withdrawal, isolation, awaiting results, etc.);

1,821 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 26 compared to the previous day;

117 new entries,



143 new discharges;

60 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 2 compared to the previous day;

6 new entries,



8 new discharges;

15,577 samples conducted on May 10 ;

; 207,012 self-declared rapid tests so far, including 169,511 positive: 312 declared for yesterday, including 252 positive.

*Note that the number of cases listed is not representative of the situation since access to screening centres is restricted to priority clienteles.

Vaccination

19,417 doses administered are added, that is 18,557 doses in the last 24 hours and 860 doses before May 11 , for a total of 19,713,093 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 329,695 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 20,042,788 doses received by Quebecers.

To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that certain data, especially the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, given that a catch-up is necessary due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

