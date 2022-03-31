QUÉBEC CITY, March 31, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

3,319 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 967,769*;

12 new deaths, for a total of 14,365 deaths;

1,238 hospitalizations, for an increase of 38 compared to the previous day;

151 new entries,



113 new discharges;

66 people in intensive care, for a increase of 6 compared to the previous day;

15 new entries,



9 new discharges;

19,860 samples conducted on March 29 ;

; 137,630 self-declared rapid tests so far, including 109,947 positive: 1,881 declared for yesterday, including 1,601 positive.

*Note that the number of cases listed is not representative of the situation since access to screening centres is restricted to priority clienteles.

Vaccination

17,466 doses administered are added, that is 17,145 doses in the last 24 hours and 321 doses before March 30 , for a total of 18,648,742 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 313,634 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 18,962,376 doses received by Quebecers.

To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that certain data, especially the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, given that a catch-up is necessary due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

Related links:

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

For further information: Media Relations, Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, 418 266-8914, [email protected]