QUÉBEC CITY, Feb. 19, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19 in Québec show:

800 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 280,687;

261,429 people have recovered;

14 new deaths, for a total of deaths of 10,278:

1 death in the last 24 hours,



12 deaths between February 12 and February 17 ,

,

1 death before February 12 ,

, 723 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 24;

127 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 2;

32,491 samples conducted on February 17 ;

; 9,202 doses of vaccine administered, for a total of 311,651;

401,685 doses of vaccine have been received.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date Confirmed cases Deaths2 Hospitalizations Hospitalizations in intensive care Tests performed Administered doses of vaccine3 February 12 1,049 18 812 (-37) 130 (-7) 28,404 10,157 February 13 910 13 805 (-7) 132 (+2) 22,649 1,621 February 14 728 10 804 (-1) 136 (+4) 16,824 912 February 15 669 14 771 (-33) 134 (-2) 28,672 2,965 February 16 800 8 766 (-5) 130 (-4) 29,363 1,797 February 17 900 12 747 (-19) 129 (-1) 32,491 2,546 February 18 800 1 723 (-24) 127 (-2) NA 9,202

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions :

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1 877 644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

Related links :

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

For further information: Media Relations, Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, 418 266-8914, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.msss.gouv.qc.ca

