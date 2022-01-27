QUÉBEC CITY, Jan. 27, 2022 The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

3,956 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 849,520*;

56 new deaths, for a total of 13,065 deaths;

3,153 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 117 compared to the previous day;

231 new entries,



348 new discharges;

235 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 17 compared to the previous day;

17 new entries,



34 new discharges;

34,830 samples conducted on January 25 ;

; 23,081 self-declared rapid tests so far, including 18,271 positive: 1,813 declared for the day yesterday, including 1,153 positive.

*Note that the number of cases listed is not representative of the situation since access to screening centres is restricted to priority clienteles.

Vaccination

84,663 doses administered are added, that is 78,789 doses in the last 24 hours and 5,874 doses before January 26 , for a total of 17,422,616 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 271,922 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 17,694,538 doses received by Quebecers.

To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that certain data, especially the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, given that a catch-up is necessary due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

