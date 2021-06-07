QUÉBEC CITY, June 7, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

194 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 371,960;

358,221 people have recovered;

3 new deaths, for a total of 11,152 :

1 death in the last 24 hours,



2 deaths between May 31 et June 5 ,

et , 265 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 9;

58 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 3;

15,755 samples conducted on June 5 .

Vaccination

68,021 doses administered are added, that is 66,590 doses in the last 24 hours and 1,431 doses before June 6 , for a total of 6,153,771 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 10,841 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 6,164,612 doses received by Quebecers.

This week, 546,390 doses of Pfizer and 21,700 doses of Moderna are expected.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date Confirmed

cases Deaths2 Hospitalizations Hospitalizations

in intensive

care Tests

performed Administered

doses of

vaccine3 May 31 208 4 354 (-8) 86 (-3) 27,305 72,850 June 1 288 5 340 (-14) 77 (-9) 29,054 68,992 June 2 267 3 317 (-23) 68 (-9) 24,768 87,278 June 3 279 4 307 (-10) 67 (-1) 22,961 97,207 June 4 228 1 283 (-24) 64 (-3) 20,345 93,840 June 5 179 2 274 (-9) 61 (-3) 15,755 83,681 June 6 194 1 265 (-9) 58 (-3) NA 66,590

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

