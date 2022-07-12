QUÉBEC CITY, July 12, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

2 076 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 1,114,660*;

23 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, for a total of 15,697 deaths;

6,659 health care workers absent for COVID-related reasons (preventive withdrawal, isolation, awaiting results, etc.);

1,663 hospitalizations, for an increase of 54 compared to the previous day;

374 new entries,



320 new discharges;

38 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 6 compared to the previous day;

9 new entries,



15 new discharges ;

9,952 samples conducted on July 10 ;

; 247,533 self-declared rapid tests so far, including 205,701 positive: 679 declared for yesterday, including 590 positive.

*Note that the number of cases listed is not representative of the situation since access to screening centres is restricted to priority clienteles.

**Since July 11, a new database is used for confirmed cases of COVID-19. This change in source has an effect on the number of cumulative cases, since the number of reinfections with COVID-19 is now accounted for and the number of cases by epidemiological link is excluded. This new method mitigates the impacts of daily data variability and minimizes corrective actions required.

Vaccination

7,421 doses administered are added, for a cumulative total of 20,134,591 doses received by Quebecers.

To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that certain data, especially the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, given that a catch-up is necessary due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

