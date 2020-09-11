QUÉBEC CITY, Sept. 11, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19 in Québec show 219 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 64,463. No new death has occurred in the last 24 hours, but 1 death which has occurred between September 4 and September 9, 1 death which has occurred before September 4 and another one whose date is unknown are added. However, the total is at 5,774 due to the withdrawal of 2 deaths that the investigation has shown not to be attributable to COVID-19. The number of hospitalizations increased by 4 compared to the previous day, for a cumulative total of 123. Among these, the number of people in intensive care remained stable, for a total of 12. The samples conducted on September 9 amount to 26,252 for a total of 1,843,614.

Summary Data Evolution Table

Date Confirmed cases Deaths Hospitalizations Hospitalizations in intensive care Tests performed September 4 175 0 94 (-8) 17 (-1) 17,479 September 5 205 1 102 (+8) 18 (+1) 12,737 September 6 216 0 105 (+3) 18 11,388 September 7 163 2 105 15 (-3) 16,368 September 8 180 0 113 (+8) 14 (-1) 17,739 September 9 188 2 + 1* *Date unknown 119 (+6) 12 (-2) 26,252 September 10 219 0+ 1* *Date unknown 123 (+4) 12 NA

Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown. It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column of deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

A reminder concerning public health instructions

To limit to the utmost the virus' spread, it is important to:

frequently wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, especially when you come in from outside;

use alcohol-based disinfectant on your hands if soap and water are unavailable;

for any gathering in a private outdoor or indoor place, respect the maximum of 10 people. It is strongly recommended that these people come from a maximum of 3 different households.

limit your travel as much as possible.

For people aged 10 and over, wearing a face covering is now mandatory in most enclosed and partially enclosed public places and on public transit.

Should symptoms appear:

self-isolate;

cough into your elbow;

immediately discard tissues after use and wash your hands;

consult one of the self-care guides or call 1 877 644-4545 to find out about procedures to be followed.

Related links

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

For further information: Media Relations, Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, 418 266-8914, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.msss.gouv.qc.ca

