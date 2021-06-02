QUÉBEC CITY, June 2, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

288 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 370,815;

356,202 people have recovered;

5 new deaths, for a total of 11,138 deaths:

0 deaths in the last 24 hours,



4 deaths between May 26 and May 31 ,

1 death at an unknown date,

340 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 14;

77 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 9;

27,305 samples conducted on May 31 .

Vaccination

70,847 doses administered are added, that is 67,165 doses in the last 24 hours and 3,682 doses before June 1 , for a total of 5,719,839 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 7,701 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 5,727,540 doses received by Quebecers;

, for a total of 5,719,839 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 7,701 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 5,727,540 doses received by Quebecers; 6,427,659 doses received in total;

Yesterday, 51,312 doses of Pfizer were delivered to the regions, completing the order of 540,540 doses of Pfizer expected this week;

90,500 doses of Moderna are expected during the week.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date Confirmed cases Deaths2 Hospitalizations Hospitalizations in intensive care Tests

performed Administered doses of vaccine3 May 26 436 4 394 (-5) 96 (-5) 30,328 88,412 May 27 419 3 385 (-9) 91 (-5) 23,666 103,249 May 28 410 2 373 (-12) 91 22,839 97,762 May 29 315 6 364 (-9) 90 (-1) 17,479 96,977 May 30 276 0 362 (-2) 89 (-1) 17,108 78,508 May 31 208 4 354 (-8) 86 (-3) 27,305 71,729 June 1 288 0 340 (-14) 77 (-9) NA 67,165

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

For further information: Media Relations, Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, 418 266-8914, [email protected]

