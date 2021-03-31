QUÉBEC CITY, March 31, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

1,025 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 311,091;

291,906 people have recovered;

9 new deaths, for a total of 10,667 deaths:

3 death in the last 24 hours,



6 deaths between March 24 and March 29 ,

, 485 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 2;

120 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 6;

38,757 samples conducted on March 29 ;

Vaccination

42,298 doses of vaccine administered in the last 24 hours, for a total of 1,349,326;

1,652,905 doses received in total;

99,450 Pfizer doses have been received. These doses are currently in transit in the health and social services network. This delivery completes the order of 272,610 doses of Pfizer expected this week.

All the data on the situation surrounding COVID-19 in Québec is available on Québec.ca.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date Confirmed cases Deaths2 Hospitalizations Hospitalizations in intensive care Tests performed Administered doses of vaccine3 March 24 945 6 496 (-12) 117 (-1) 37,698 40,796 March 25 950 6 481 (-15) 115 (-2) 31,411 55,747 March 26 1,009 6 481 108 (-7) 29 407 54,424 March 27 917 3 480 (-1) 114 (+6) 22,121 45,929 March 28 891 4 477 (-3) 120 (+6) 23,427 39,015 March 29 864 6 487 (+10) 126 (+6) 38,757 43,787 March 30 1,025 3 485 (-2) 120 (-6) NA 42,298

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown. 2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system. 3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions :

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1 877 644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

