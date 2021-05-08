COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, May 8, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

958 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 357,174;

337,538 people have recovered;

7 new deaths, for a total of 10,981:

1 death in the last 24 hours,



5 deaths between May 1 and May 6 ,

,

1 death before May 1 ,

, 547 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 27;

130 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 9;

35,562 samples conducted on May 6 .

Vaccination

91,009 doses administered are added, that is 89,252 doses in the last 24 hours and 1,757 doses before May 7 , for a total of 3,641,908;

, for a total of 3,641,908; 4,119,439 * doses received in total;

doses received in total; the 8,400 remaining doses of Moderna out of the 225,900 doses expected in the week of May 10 were delivered to the regions yesterday, which completes the order.

*It should be noted that 180 doses were added to the number of doses received for the day of May 6, which explains the slight increase in the number of doses received in total.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date Confirmed

cases Deaths2 Hospitalizations Hospitalizations

in intensive care Tests

performed Administered

doses of vaccine3 May 1 1,006 7 574 (-4) 157 (-2) 25,267 50,331 May 2 798 6 588 (+14) 151 (-6) 25,133 38,427 May 3 797 4 594 (+6) 155 (+4) 39,961 51,646 May 4 915 9 588 (-6) 152 (-3) 39,880 56,820 May 5 907 2 580 (-8) 144 (-8) 41,431 79,835 May 6 919 5 574 (-6) 139 (-5) 35,562 103,802 May 7 958 1 547 (-27) 130 (-9) NA 89 252

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

