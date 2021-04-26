QUÉBEC CITY, April 26, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

889 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 345,697;

324,441 people have recovered;

8 new deaths, for a total of 10,886 deaths:

1 death in the last 24 hours,



6 deaths between April 19 and April 24 ,

,

1 death at an unknown date,

664 hospitalizations, for an increase of 10;

167 people in intensive care, for an increase of 2;

28,133 samples conducted on April 24 .

Vaccination

42,656 doses administered are added, i.e. 41,731 doses in the last 24 hours and 925 doses before April 25 , for a total of 2,871,140;

, for a total of 2,871,140; 3,066,969 doses received in total;

231,660 doses of Pfizer and 137,200 doses of Moderna are expected this week, for a total of 368,860 doses.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date Confirmed cases Deaths2 Hospitalizations Hospitalizations in intensive care Tests performed Administered doses of vaccine3 April 19 1,136 8 694 (+8) 177 (-6) 44,311 48,275 April 20 1,217 8 716 (+22) 178 (+1) 46,306 54,812 April 21 1,248 3 711 (-5) 174 (-4) 46,993 86,984 April 22 1,043 13 684 (-27) 172 (-2) 40 928 89,237 April 23 1,106 6 662 (-22) 181 (+9) 38,098 83,087 April 24 1,014 10 654 (-8) 165 (-16) 28,133 64,104 April 25 889 1 664 (+10) 167 (+2) NA 41,731

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

For further information: Media Relations, Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, 418 266-8914, [email protected]

