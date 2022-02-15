QUÉBEC CITY, Feb. 15, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

1,973 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 902,246*;

56 new deaths, for a total of 13,766 deaths;

2,052 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 43 compared to the previous day;

135 new entries,



178 new discharges;

132 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 4 compared to the previous day;

17 new entries,



21 new discharges;

16,943 samples conducted on February 13 ;

; 83,152 self-declared rapid tests so far, including 64,544 positive: 798 declared for yesterday, including 563 positive.

*Note that the number of cases listed is not representative of the situation since access to screening centres is restricted to priority clienteles. 194 cases are added to the total number of people infected. This is a catch-up in the entry of cases in the Montréal area.

Vaccination

19,733 doses administered are added, that is 19,334 doses in the last 24 hours and 399 doses before February 14 , for a total of 18,218,225 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 296,983 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 18,515,208 doses received by Quebecers.

To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that certain data, especially the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, given that a catch-up is necessary due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

Related links:

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

For further information: Information : Media Relations, Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, 418 266-8914, [email protected]