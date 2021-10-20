QUÉBEC CITY QC, Oct. 20, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

458 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 420,929;

404,640 people have recovered;

2 new deaths, for a total of 11,455 deaths;

287 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 10 compared to the previous day;

12 new entries



22 new discharges

72 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 3 compared to the previous day;

1 new entries



4 new discharges

30,818 samples conducted on October 18 .

Vaccination

9,637 doses administered are added, that is 9,189 doses in the last 24 hours and 448 doses before October 19 , for a total of 13,117,890 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 209,384 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 13,327,274 doses received by Quebecers.

To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, in particular, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, given that a catch-up is necessary due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

