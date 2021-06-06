QUÉBEC CITY, June 6, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

179 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 371,767;

357,867 people have recovered;

No new deaths, but the total of deaths amounts to 11,149, due to the withdrawal of 1 death not attributable to COVID-19;

274 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 9;

61 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 3;

20,345 samples conducted on June 4 .

Vaccination

84,670 doses administered are added, that is 83,166 doses in the last 24 hours and 1,504 doses before June 5 , for a total of 6,085,750 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 10,562 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 6,096,312 doses received by Quebecers.

, for a total of 6,085,750 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 10,562 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 6,096,312 doses received by Quebecers. 6,518,159 doses received in total.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date Confirmed cases Deaths2 Hospitalizations Hospitalizations in intensive care Tests performed Administered doses of vaccine3 May 30 276 0 362 (-2) 89 (-1) 17,108 78,918 May 31 208 4 354 (-8) 86 (-3) 27,305 72,850 June 1 288 5 340 (-14) 77 (-9) 29,054 68,987 June 2 267 3 317 (-23) 68 (-9) 24,768 87,089 June 3 279 4 307 (-10) 67 (-1) 22,961 96,795 June 4 228 1 283 (-24) 64 (-3) 20,345 93,698 June 5 179 0 274 (-9) 61 (-3) NA 83,166

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

