QUÉBEC CITY, April 25, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

1,305 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 1,033,925*;

8 new deaths, for a total of 14,874 deaths;

9,362 health care workers absent for COVID-related reasons (preventive withdrawal, isolation, awaiting results, etc.);

2,345 hospitalizations, for an increase of 1 compared to the previous day;

128 new entries,



127 new discharges;

86 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 4 to the previous day;

6 new entries,



10 new discharges;

13,559 samples conducted on April 23 ;

; 194,269 self-declared rapid tests so far, including 158,552 positive: 555 declared for yesterday, including 441 positive.

*Note that the number of cases listed is not representative of the situation since access to screening centres is restricted to priority clienteles.

Vaccination

8,744 doses administered are added, that is 8,709 doses in the last 24 hours and 35 doses before April 24 , for a total of 19,333,940 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 322,449 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 19,656,389 doses received by Quebecers.

To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that certain data, especially the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, given that a catch-up is necessary due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

