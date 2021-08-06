QUÉBEC CITY, Aug. 6, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

218 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 378,680*;

365,881 people have recovered;

1 new death, for a total of 11,241 deaths;

57 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 3;

15 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 1;

18,221 samples conducted on August 4 .

Vaccination

53,276 doses administered are added, that is 51,911 doses in the last 24 hours and 1,365 doses before August 5 , for a total of 11,356,853 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 42,765 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 11,399,618 doses received by Quebecers.

Yesterday, 72 cases under investigation in the Montréal region were included in the data due to a technological issue. After investigation, all of these cases were removed from the total number of people infected.

To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, in particular, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, due to a catch-up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

