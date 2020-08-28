QUÉBEC CITY, Aug. 28, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19 in Québec show 98 new cases. No deaths have occurred in the last 24 hours, 1 death that occurred before August 21 is added, but the total remains at 5,750 due to the withdrawal of a death for which the investigation revealed that it was not attributable to COVID-19. The number of hospitalizations increased by 2 compared to the previous day, with a total of 117. Among these, 17 are in intensive care, an increase of 2. The samples conducted on August 26 amount to 15,711, for a total of 1,622,269.

Regarding the situation of contamination of samples in a laboratory, it should be noted that the reassessment made it possible to identify a total of 78 confirmed cases of COVID-19 for which the result should have been negative, rather than the 40 cases announced on August 26. These are gradually being withdrawn.

Summary Data Evolution Table

Date Confirmed cases Deaths Hospitalizations Hospitalizations in intensive

care Tests performed August 21 104 4 124 (-12) 16 (-7) 15,599 August 22 74 0+1* *Date unknown 117 (-7) 14 (-2) 11,372 August 23 68 3 115 (-2) 12 (-2) 9,231 August 24 62 2 118 (+3) 12 11,440 August 25 102 (142) 0 110 (-8) 12 16,020 August 26 111 1 115 (+5) 15 (+3) 15,711 August 27 98 0 117 (+2) 17 (+2) NA

Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown. It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column of deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

A reminder concerning public health instructions

To limit to the utmost the virus' spread, it is important to:

frequently wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, especially when you come in from outside;

use alcohol-based disinfectant on your hands if soap and water are unavailable;

for any gathering in a private outdoor or indoor place, respect the maximum of 10 people. It is strongly recommended that these people come from a maximum of 3 different households.

limit your travel as much as possible.

For people aged 10 and over, wearing a face covering is now mandatory in most enclosed and partially enclosed public places and on public transit.

Should symptoms appear:

self-isolate;

cough into your elbow;

immediately discard tissues after use and wash your hands;

consult the Self-care Guide or call 1 877 644-4545 to find out about procedures to be followed.

Distribution of the number of daily deaths related to the COVID-19 according to their livingenvironment, all of Québec, 2020.

