QUÉBEC CITY, Feb. 18, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:
- 1,837 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 908,466*;
- 23 new deaths, for a total of 13,835 deaths;
- 1,834 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 68 compared to the previous day;
- 112 new entries,
- 180 new discharges;
- 119 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 5 compared to the previous day;
- 13 new entries,
- 18 new discharges;
- 22,720 samples conducted on February 16;
- 87,267 self-declared rapid tests so far, including 67,872 positive: 533 declared for yesterday, including 410 positive.
*Note that the number of cases listed is not representative of the situation since access to screening centres is restricted to priority clienteles.
Vaccination
- 17,656 doses administered are added, that is 17,500 doses in the last 24 hours and 156 doses before February 17, for a total of 18,279,492 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 299,656 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 18,579,148 doses received by Quebecers.
To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that certain data, especially the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, given that a catch-up is necessary due to a delay in data entry.
A reminder concerning public health instructions:
To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect.
Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.
