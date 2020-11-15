QUÉBEC CITY, Nov. 15, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19 in Québec show 1,211 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 123,854. The data also report 15 new deaths, for total of 6,626. Among these 15 deaths, 2 have occurred in the last 24 hours, 11 have occurred between November 8 and November 13, 1 has occurred before November 8, and 1 has occurred at an unknown date. The number of hospitalizations increased by 4 compared to the previous day, for a cumulative total of 587. Among these, the number of people in intensive care increased by 7, for a total of 89. The samples conducted on November 13 amount to 28,661 for a total of 3,485,507.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date Confirmed cases Deaths2 Hospitalizations Hospitalizations in intensive care Tests performed November 8 1,169 27 540 (+13) 76 (-1) 18,911 November 9 1,162 29 534 (+6) 82 (+6) 24,198 November 10 1,378 27 573 (+39) 84 (+2) 30,533 November 11 1,365 24 583 (+10) 86 (+2) 28,586 November 12 1,301 27 583 85 (-1) 30,759 November 13 1,448 9 583 82 (-3) 28 661 November 14 1,211 2 587 (+4) 89 (+7) NA

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

A reminder concerning public health instructions

To limit to the utmost the virus' spread, it is important to:

frequently wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, especially when you come in from outside;

use alcohol-based disinfectant on your hands if soap and water are unavailable;

respect the measures regarding private gatherings and activities in a public setting according to the alert level in effect in your region;

limit your travel as much as possible.

For people aged 10 and over, wearing a face covering is now mandatory in most enclosed and partially enclosed public places and on public transit.

Should symptoms appear:

self-isolate;

cough into your elbow;

immediately discard tissues after use and wash your hands;

consult one of the self-care guides or call 1 877 644-4545 to find out about procedures to be followed.

