QUÉBEC CITY, June 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

655 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 1,074,675*;

7 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, for a total of 15,496 deaths;

4,156 health care workers absent for COVID-related reasons (preventive withdrawal, isolation, awaiting results, etc.);

1,016 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 9 compared to the previous day;

131 new entries,



140 new discharges;

21 people in intensive care, for an increase of 1 compared to the previous day;

7 new entries,



6 new discharges;

7,630 samples conducted on June 12 ;

; 219,945 self-declared rapid tests so far, including 180,678 positive: 318 declared for yesterday, including 270 positive.

*Note that the number of cases listed is not representative of the situation since access to screening centres is restricted to priority clienteles.

Vaccination

4,146 doses administered are added, that is 3,880 doses in the last 24 hours and 266 doses before June 13 , for a total of 19,980,173 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 338,897 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 20,319,070 doses received by Quebecers.

To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that certain data, especially the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, given that a catch-up is necessary due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

