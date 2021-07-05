QUÉBEC CITY, July 5, 2021 /CNW/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

49 new cases (176 new cases since the last update), bringing the total number of people infected to 375,195;

363,245 people have recovered;

1 new death, for a total of 11,218 deaths:

0 deaths in the last 24 hours,



1 death between June 28 and July 3 ,

, 102 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 8 since the last update;

27 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 7 since the last update;

12 12,171 samples conducted on July 3 .

Vaccination

73,103 doses administered are added, that is 71,170 doses in the last 24 hours and 1,933 doses before July 4 , for a total of 8,757,940 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 24,208 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 8,782,148 doses received by Quebecers.

10,997,689 doses received in total.

What is expected this week:

203 203,580 doses of Pfizer.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date Confirmed cases Deaths2 Hospitalizations Hospitalizations in intensive care Tests performed Administered doses of vaccine3 June 28 71 1 122 (-2) 31 19,611 107,083 June 29 126 1 117 (-5) 35 (+4) 16,741 106,486 June 30 93 0 113 (-4) 34 (-1) 17,464 125,858 July 1 69 1 110 (-3) 34 13,582 91,762 July 2 72 1 NA NA 13,972 106,360 July 3 55 0 NA NA 12,171 82,380 July 4 49 0 102 (- 8 since July 1) 27 (-7 since July 1) NA 71,170

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

For further information: Media Relations, Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, 418 266-8914, [email protected]

