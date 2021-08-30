QUÉBEC CITY, Aug. 30, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

386 new cases, (1,569 new cases since the last update) bringing the total number of people infected to 388,799;

373,109 people have recovered;

0 new deaths (0 deaths since the last update), for a total of 11,285 deaths;

125 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 1 since the last update;

37 people in intensive care, for an increase of 1 since the last update;

16,422 samples conducted on August 28 .

Vaccination

20,138 doses administered are added, that is 19,602 doses in the last 24 hours and 536 doses before August 29 , for a total of 12,316,461 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 82,991 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 12,399,452 doses received by Quebecers.

To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, in particular, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, due to a catch-up due to a delay in data entry.

Summary Data Evolution Table since the last update1

Date Confirmed cases Deaths2 Tests performed Administered doses of vaccine3 August 27 604 0 18,571 36,052 August 28 579 0 16,422 31,206 August 29 386 0 NA 19,602

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

