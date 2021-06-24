QUÉBEC CITY, June 24, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

96 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 374,318;

361,952 people have recovered;

4 new deaths, for a total of 11,202 deaths:

0 deaths in the last 24 hours,



1 death between June 17 and June 22 ,

3 deaths before June 17

143 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 18;

38 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 2;

20,632 samples conducted on June 22 .

Vaccination

119,890 doses administered are added, that is 116,720 doses in the last 24 hours and 3,170 doses before June 23 , for a total of 7,692,855 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 20,106 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 7,712,961 doses received by Quebecers.

, for a total of 7,692,855 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 20,106 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 7,712,961 doses received by Quebecers. 9,348,479 doses received in total.

471,510 of the 546,390 doses of Pfizer expected this week were received yesterday.

73,934 of the 630,700 doses of Moderna expected this week were received yesterday.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date Confirmed cases Deaths2 Hospitalizations Hospitalizations in intensive care Tests performed Administered doses of vaccine3 June 17 127 2 175 (-3) 39 (-2) 19,619 102,643 June 18 160 0 178 (+3) 39 17,300 91,796 June 19 103 2 170 (-8) 39 16,307 72,165 June 20 90 2 168 (-2) 39 16,367 57,507 June 21 84 2 161 (-7) 40 (+1) 22,162 85,069 June 22 127 1 161 40 20,632 97,770 June 23 96 0 143 (-18) 38 (-2) NA 116,720



1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown. 2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system. 3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

