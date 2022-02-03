QUÉBEC CITY, Feb. 3, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

3,592 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 872,029*;

42 new deaths, for a total of 13,378 deaths;

2,637 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 93 compared to the previous day;

193 new entries,



286 new discharges;

191 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 13 compared to the previous day;

23 new entries,



36 new discharges;

30,390 samples conducted on February 1 ;

; 53,858 self-declared rapid tests so far, including 40,941 positive: 1,272 declared for the day yesterday, including 963 positive.

*Note that the number of cases listed is not representative of the situation since access to screening centres is restricted to priority clienteles.

Vaccination

48,947 doses administered are added, that is 47,935 doses in the last 24 hours and 1012 doses before February 2 , for a total of 17,838,886 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 281,899 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 18,120,785 doses received by Quebecers.

To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that certain data, especially the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, given that a catch-up is necessary due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

