COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, July 6, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The latest data of the evolution of COVID-19 in Québec reveal 74 new cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of people infected to 55,937. During the same period, 3 new deaths were recorded, for a total of 5,577. The number of hospitalizations increased by 6, for an overall total of 377. Among these, 25 patients are in intensive care, a decrease of 1. On July 4, 6,105 tests were performed, for a cumulative total of 908,418.

Summary Data Evolution Table

Date New confirmed cases New deaths Hospitalizations Hospitalizations in intensive care Tests performed June 30 68 7 435 (-20) 38 (-7) 8,745 July 1 66 7 422 (-13) 33 (-5) 8,825 July 2 69 8 411 (-11) 32 (-1) 7 615 July 3 89 7 392 (-19) 31 (-1) 7 761 July 4 102 3 375 (-17) 27 (-4) 6 105 July 5 79 1 371 (-4) 26 (-1) NA July 6 74 3 377 (+6) 25 (-1) NA

Please note that the data in the table was captured at 4 p.m. the day before the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours, except for testing data, which is subject to a 48-hour availability delay and corresponds to tests made on the actual date shown.

A reminder concerning public health instructions

To limit to the utmost the virus' spread, it is important to:

frequently wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, especially when you come in from outside;

use alcohol-based disinfectant on your hands if soap and water are unavailable;

for anyone over the age of 16, remember that the physical distance of 2 meters is the general rule to respect. When it is not possible to do so, such as in public transit, wearing a face covering is highly recommended and will become mandatory as of July 13, 2020 for any individual over the age of 12;

for any individual over the age of 12; for any gathering in a private outdoor or indoor place, respect the maximum of 10 people. It is strongly recommended that these people come from a maximum of 3 different households.

limit your travel as much as possible.

Should symptoms appear:

self-isolate;

cough into your elbow;

immediately discard tissues after use and wash your hands;

consult the Self-care Guide or call 1 877 644-4545 to find out about procedures to be followed.

