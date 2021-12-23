QUÉBEC CITY, Dec. 23, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

9,397 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 511,095;

6 new deaths, for a total of 11,658 deaths;

473 hospitalizations, for an increase of 28 compared to the previous day;

92 new entries,



64 new discharges;

91 people in intensive care, for an increase of 3 compared to the previous day;

15 new entries,



12 new discharges;

54,520 samples conducted on December 21 .

Vaccination

95,985 doses administered are added, that is 89,924 doses in the last 24 hours and 6,061 doses before December 22 , for a total of 14,619,762 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 246,189 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 14,865,951 doses received by Quebecers.

It should be noted that due to statutory holidays, the press release presenting the data will take a break starting tomorrow until December 28 and from December 31 to January 4 inclusively. It will therefore be published on December 29 and 30, and will be back on January 5, 2022. On Twitter, the information will not be published on December 24, 25 and 26, nor on December 31, January 1 and 2, 2022.

Rest assured that we continue to monitor the situation closely.

To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that certain data, especially the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, given that a catch-up is necessary due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

