QUÉBEC CITY, July 14, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

75 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 376,044;

364,155 people have recovered;

0 new deaths, for a total of 11,231 deaths;

79 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 6;

25 people in intensive care, which remains stable compared to the previous day;

16,530 samples conducted on July 12 .

Vaccination

92,825 doses administered are added, that is 91,241 doses in the last 24 hours and 1,584 doses before July 13 , for a total of 9,648,811 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 29,110 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 9,677,921 doses received by Quebecers.

, for a total of 9,648,811 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 29,110 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 9,677,921 doses received by Quebecers. 11,525,359 doses received in total.

31,248 doses of Pfizer were received on July 13 , completing the total of 324,090 expected this week.

To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, in particular, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, due to a catch-up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

