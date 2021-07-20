COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, July 20, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

76 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 376,416*;

364,540 people have recovered;

0 new deaths, for a total of 11,236 deaths;

77 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 1;

21 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 2;

9,754 samples conducted on July 18 .

*Due to an update of reported cases, mostly in the Montréal area, 91 cases were removed from the total case history. This change caused a variation in the total number of people infected as well as the total number of people who have recovered.

Vaccination

83,673 doses administered are added, that is 82,153 doses in the last 24 hours and 1,520 doses before July 19 , for a total of 10,167,756 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 32,201 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 10,199,957 doses received by Quebecers.

, for a total of 10,167,756 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 32,201 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 10,199,957 doses received by Quebecers. 627,120 of the 703,170 doses of Pfizer expected this week were received yesterday.

To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, in particular, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, due to a catch-up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

