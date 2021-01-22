COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, Jan. 22, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19 in Québec show 1,631 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 250,491, of which 223,367 have now recovered. The data also report 88* new deaths, for a total of 9,361 deaths. Among these 88 deaths, 18 have occurred in the last 24 hours, 33 have occurred between January 15 and January 20, 33 have occurred before January 15 and 4 have occurred at an unknown date. The number of hospitalizations decreased by 27 compared to the previous day, for a cumulative total of 1,426. Among these, the number of people in intensive care decreased by 4, for a total of 212. The samples conducted on January 20 amount to 40,738 for a total of 5,569,016.

It should be noted that daily data on vaccination will be available from 1 p.m. on Québec.ca.

Date Confirmed cases Deaths2 Hospitalizations Hospitalizations in intensive care Tests performed January 15 2,225 45 1,474 (-22) 227 (-4) 37,087 January 16 1,744 44 1,460 (-14) 215 (-12) 26,831 January 17 1,634 40 1,491 (+31) 217 (+2) 20,412 January 18 1,386 47 1,500 (+9) 212 (-5) 28,889 January 19 1,502 44 1,467 (-33) 216 (+4) 32,845 January 20 1,624 49 1,453 (-14) 216 40,738 January 21 1,631 18 1,426 (-27) 212 (-4) NA

* 37 deaths are from a catch-up due to a late transfer of deaths that occurred between December 6, 2020 and January 17, 2021.

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

A reminder concerning public health instructions :

To limit to the utmost the virus' spread, it is important to:

frequently wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, especially when you come in from outside;

use alcohol-based disinfectant on your hands if soap and water are unavailable;

wear a face covering in most enclosed and partially enclosed public places and on public transit;

respect the regulations in effect in your region.

Should symptoms appear:

self-isolate;

cough into your elbow;

immediately discard tissues after use and wash your hands;

self-care guides or call 1 877 644-4545 to find out about procedures to be followed. consult one of theor call 1 877 644-4545 to find out about procedures to be followed.

