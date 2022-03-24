QUÉBEC CITY, March 24, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

2,295 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 951,295*;

14 new deaths, for a total of 14,288 deaths;

1,062 hospitalizations, for an increase of 28 compared to the previous day;

127 new entries,



99 new discharges;

57 people in intensive care, for an increase of 7 compared to the previous day;

11 new entries,



4 new discharges;

17,540 samples conducted on March 22 ;

; 119,732 self-declared rapid tests so far, including 94,455 positive: 1,300 declared for yesterday, including 1,096 positive.

*Note that the number of cases listed is not representative of the situation since access to screening centres is restricted to priority clienteles.

Vaccination

5,518 doses administered are added, that is 5,585 doses in the last 24 hours and -67* doses before March 23 , for a total of 18,584,138 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 312,263 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 18,896,401 doses received by Quebecers.

*The decrease is due to corrections made to the database.

To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that certain data, especially the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, given that a catch-up is necessary due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

