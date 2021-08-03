QUÉBEC CITY, Aug. 3, 2021 The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

175 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 377,973;

365,558 people have recovered;

0 new deaths, for a total of 11,241 deaths;

58 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 3;

18 people in intensive care, for an increase of 1;

10,943 samples conducted on August 1st .

Vaccination

49,283 doses administered are added, for a total of 11,206,846 doses administered in Québec*. Outside Québec, a total of 40,309 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 11,247,155 doses received by Quebecers.

532,200 of the 585,000 doses of Pfizer expected this week were received yesterday.

* Over the past few days, people who have had COVID have been added to the data showing those who have been vaccinated. The purpose of this exercise was to ensure that these people had adequate proof of vaccination. However, this had repercussions on the total doses administered artificially increasing yesterday's data. The adjustments made during the day yesterday restored the situation, reducing the total number of doses received by 123,364. These adjustments were necessary to ensure that people who have received a single dose of vaccine and have had COVID will obtain full proof of vaccination.

To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, in particular, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, due to a catch-up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

