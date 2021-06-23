COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, June 23, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

127 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 374,222;

361,840 people have recovered;

3 new deaths, for a total of 11,198 deaths:

0 deaths in the last 24 hours,



3 deaths between June 16 and June 21 ,

, 161 hospitalizations, which remains stable compared to the previous day;

40 people in intensive care, which remains stable compared to the previous day;

22,162 samples conducted on June 21 .

Vaccination

100,106 doses administered are added, that is 97,047 doses in the last 24 hours and 3,059 doses before June 22 , for a total of 7,572,965 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 19,613 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 7,592,578 doses received by Quebecers.

, for a total of 7,572,965 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 19,613 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 7,592,578 doses received by Quebecers. 8,803,035 doses received in total.

518,000 doses of Moderna were delivered yesterday.

Here are the vaccine doses still expected this week:

546,990 doses of Pfizer;



976,920 doses of Moderna.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date Confirmed

cases Deaths2 Hospitalizations Hospitalizations in

intensive care Tests

performed Administered

doses of

vaccine3 June 16 161 2 178 (-14) 41 (-4) 22,677 98,068 June 17 127 2 175 (-3) 39 (-2) 19,619 102,259 June 18 160 0 178 (+3) 39 17,300 91,351 June 19 103 2 170 (-8) 39 16,307 72,067 June 20 90 2 168 (-2) 39 16,367 57,381 June 21 84 2 161 (-7) 40 (+1) 22,162 84,659 June 22 127 0 161 40 NA 97,047

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

