QUÉBEC CITY, Oct. 11, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

792 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 1,210,085*;

0 new deaths, for a total of 16,845 deaths;

3,376 health care workers absent for COVID-related reasons (preventive withdrawal, isolation, awaiting results, etc.);

Hospitalizations and intensive care: due to a change in methodology, data are no longer compiled on weekends. Thus, the data will be updated from Tuesday to Saturday

7,973 samples conducted on October 9 ;

; 297,289 self-declared rapid tests so far, including 249,530 positive: 208 declared for yesterday, including 181 positive.

*Note that the number of cases listed is not representative of the situation since access to screening centres is restricted to priority clienteles.

Vaccination

7,009 doses administered are added, for a cumulative total of 21,435,095 doses received by Quebecers.

To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that certain data, especially the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, given that a catch-up is necessary due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

