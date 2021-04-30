QUÉBEC CITY, April 30, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

1,041 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 349,773;

329,174 people have recovered;

13 new deaths, for a total of deaths that amounts to 10,926:

3 deaths in the last 24 hours,



9 deaths between April 23 and April 28 ,

1 death at an unknown date,

592 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 31;

164 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 1;

43,675 samples conducted on April 28 .

Vaccination

64,514 doses administered are added, that is 63,145 doses in the last 24 hours and 1,369 doses before April 29 , for a total of 3,104,026;

, for a total of 3,104,026; 3,421,969 doses received in total;

123,340 of the 137,200 doses of Moderna expected this week were delivered yesterday. To the 13,860 remaining doses will be added another 100 doses due to a delivery error last week.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date Confirmed cases Deaths2 Hospitalizations Hospitalizations in intensive care Tests performed Administered doses of vaccine3 April 23 1,106 8 662 (-22) 181 (+9) 38,098 83,951 April 24 1,014 13 654 (-8) 165 (-16) 28,133 64,220 April 25 889 10 664 (+10) 167 (+2) 28,417 41,918 April 26 899 8 667 (+3) 170 (+3) 40,379 45,993 April 27 1,094 9 643 (-24) 161 (-9) 40,575 50,651 April 28 1,042 10 623 (-20) 165 (+4) 43,675 69,987 April 29 1,041 3 592 (-31) 164 (-1) NA 63,145

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

