QUÉBEC, April 8, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

3,572 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 992,649*;

30 new deaths, for a total of 14,512 deaths;

1,637 hospitalizations, for an increase of 55 compared to the previous day;

230 new entries,



175 new discharges;

62 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 2 compared to the previous day;

10 new entries,



12 new discharges;

23,326 samples conducted on April 6 ;

; 160,585 self-declared rapid tests so far, including 129,781 positive: 1,412 declared for yesterday, including 1,199 positive.

*Note that the number of cases listed is not representative of the situation since access to screening centres is restricted to priority clienteles.

Vaccination

36,564 doses administered are added, that is 35,199 doses in the last 24 hours and 1,365 doses before April 7 , for a total of 18,818,996 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 315,920 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 19,134,916 doses received by Quebecers.

To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that certain data, especially the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, given that a catch-up is necessary due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

