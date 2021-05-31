QUÉBEC CITY, May 31, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

276 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 370,319;

355,266 people have recovered;

1 new death, for a total of 11,128 deaths:

0 deaths in the last 24 hours,



1 death between May 24 and May 29 ,

, 362 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 2;

89 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 1;

17,479 samples conducted on May 29 .

Vaccination

79,798 doses administered are added, that is 77,495 doses in the last 24 hours and 2,303 doses before May 30 , for a total of 5,583,075;

, for a total of 5,583,075; 5,887,119 doses received in total;

540,540 doses of Pfizer and 90,500 doses of Moderna are expected this week.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date Confirmed

cases Deaths2 Hospitalizations Hospitalizations

in intensive

care Tests

performed Administered

doses of

vaccine3 May 24 346 3 415 (-9) 101 (-1) 22,857 52,380 May 25 308 4 399 (-16) 101 30,015 60,133 May 26 436 3 394 (-5) 96 (-5) 30,328 88,236 May 27 419 3 385 (-9) 91 (-5) 23,666 103,358 May 28 410 2 373 (-12) 91 22,839 96,826 May 29 315 2 364 (-9) 90 (-1) 17,479 96,296 May 30 276 0 362 (-2) 89 (-1) NA 77,495

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

Related links:

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

For further information: Information: Media Relations, Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, 418 266-8914, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.msss.gouv.qc.ca/

