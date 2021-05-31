COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update Français
May 31, 2021, 11:00 ET
QUÉBEC CITY, May 31, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:
- 276 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 370,319;
- 355,266 people have recovered;
- 1 new death, for a total of 11,128 deaths:
- 0 deaths in the last 24 hours,
- 1 death between May 24 and May 29,
- 362 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 2;
- 89 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 1;
- 17,479 samples conducted on May 29.
Vaccination
- 79,798 doses administered are added, that is 77,495 doses in the last 24 hours and 2,303 doses before May 30, for a total of 5,583,075;
- 5,887,119 doses received in total;
- 540,540 doses of Pfizer and 90,500 doses of Moderna are expected this week.
Summary Data Evolution Table1
|
Date
|
Confirmed
|
Deaths2
|
Hospitalizations
|
Hospitalizations
|
Tests
|
Administered
|
May 24
|
346
|
3
|
415 (-9)
|
101 (-1)
|
22,857
|
52,380
|
May 25
|
308
|
4
|
399 (-16)
|
101
|
30,015
|
60,133
|
May 26
|
436
|
3
|
394 (-5)
|
96 (-5)
|
30,328
|
88,236
|
May 27
|
419
|
3
|
385 (-9)
|
91 (-5)
|
23,666
|
103,358
|
May 28
|
410
|
2
|
373 (-12)
|
91
|
22,839
|
96,826
|
May 29
|
315
|
2
|
364 (-9)
|
90 (-1)
|
17,479
|
96,296
|
May 30
|
276
|
0
|
362 (-2)
|
89 (-1)
|
NA
|
77,495
1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.
2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.
3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.
A reminder concerning public health instructions:
To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.
Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.
