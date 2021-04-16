QUÉBEC CITY, April 16, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

1,527 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 334,071;

309,345 people have recovered;

7 new deaths, for a total of 10,785 deaths:

1 death in the last 24 hours,



4 deaths between April 9 and April 14 ,

,

1 death before April 9 ,

,

1 death at an unknown date,

664 hospitalizations, for an increase of 3;

167 people in intensive care, for an increase of 8;

43,515 samples conducted on April 14 .

Vaccination

74,927 doses of vaccine administered in the last 24 hours, for a total of 2,223,775;

2,836,485 doses received in total;

176,300 of the 176,400 doses of Moderna expected this week were delivered in the regions. The 100 missing doses will be delivered next week.



Note that 41,460 doses of AstraZeneca that were received last week are still in transit through the health and social services network.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date Confirmed cases Deaths2 Hospitalizations Hospitalizations in intensive care Tests performed Administered doses of vaccine3 April 9 1,754 4 583 (+14) 138 (+4) 35,961 74,871 April 10 1,535 4 608 (+25) 139 (+1) 27,132 61,429 April 11 1,599 9 630 (+22) 142 (+3) 28,046 55,643 April 12 1,490 5 643 (+13) 150 (+8) 44,183 59,389 April 13 1,559 11 660 (+17) 152 (+2) 42,694 69,743 April 14 1,513 7 661 (+1) 159 (+7) 43,515 70,249 April 15 1,527 1 664 (+1) 167 (+8) NA 74,927

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

Related links:

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

For further information: Information: Media Relations, Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, 418 266-8914, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.msss.gouv.qc.ca

