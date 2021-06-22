QUÉBEC CITY, June 22, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

84 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 374,095;

361,675 people have recovered;

4 new deaths, for a total of 11,195 deaths:

1 death in the last 24 hours,



2 deaths between June 15 and June 20 ,

,

1 death before June 15 ,

, 161 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 7;

40 people in intensive care, for an increase of 1;

16,367 samples conducted on June 20 .

Vaccination

86,458 doses administered are added, that is 84,121 doses in the last 24 hours and 2,337 doses before June 21 , for a total of 7,472,859 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 18,825 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 7,491,684 doses received by Quebecers.

, for a total of 7,472,859 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 18,825 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 7,491,684 doses received by Quebecers. 8,285,035 doses received in total.

Here are the vaccine doses expected this week:

546 990 doses of Pfizer



1 494 920 doses of Moderna

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date Confirmed

cases Deaths2 Hospitalizations Hospitalizations in

intensive care Tests

performed Administered

doses of

vaccine3 June 15 153 0 192 (-17) 45 (-5) 24,686 86,653 June 16 161 2 178 (-14) 41 (-4) 22,677 97,856 June 17 127 2 175 (-3) 39 (-2) 19,619 101,964 June 18 160 0 178 (+3) 39 17,300 91,281 June 19 103 0 170 (-8) 39 16,307 71,920 June 20 90 2 168 (-2) 39 16,367 57,366 June 21 84 1 161 (-7) 40 (+1) NA 84,121

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

Related links:

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

For further information: Information: Media Relations, Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, 418 266-8914, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.msss.gouv.qc.ca/

