QUÉBEC CITY, June 29, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

1,716 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 1,088,744*;

4 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, for a total of 15,576 deaths;

6,285 health care workers absent for COVID-related reasons (preventive withdrawal, isolation, awaiting results, etc.);

1,260 hospitalizations, for an increase of 34 compared to the previous day;

141 new entries,



107 new discharges;

35 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 1 compared to the previous day;

6 new entries,



7 new discharges;

13,309 samples conducted on June 27 ;

; 231,437 self-declared rapid tests so far, including 191,118 positive: 633 declared for yesterday, including 579 positive.

*Note that the number of cases listed is not representative of the situation since access to screening centres is restricted to priority clienteles.

Vaccination

4,613 doses administered are added, that is 4,440 doses in the last 24 hours and 173 doses before June 28 , for a total of 20,040,635 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 341,548 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 20,382,183 doses received by Quebecers.

To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that certain data, especially the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, given that a catch-up is necessary due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

